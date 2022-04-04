Local residents can help clean up the town as Keep Greenville Beautiful plans to host the annual Trash Off event the morning of Saturday, April 9.
Teams, individuals and small groups are invited to take part in the observance.
Participants are asked to check in at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce office, 2713 Stonewall St., at 7:30 a.m. to sign in and receive their supplies and instructions before going out to collect trash.
Among the recycled trophies presented in previous years were for Strangest Find; Oldest and Youngest Picker-uppers; Largest Civic, Church, School, and Business Groups; and Most Unusual Find.
Volunteer teams are asked to bring sunscreen, protective work gloves and water. Those wanting additional information can call and/or text Keep Greenville Beautiful at 903-441-1399 or email keepgreenvillebeautifultx@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.