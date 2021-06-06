Segments of a recreational trail which stretches across North East Texas have received major grants from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
At the end of May, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $2.84 million dollars in grants to fund 18 trail-related projects from the National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF).
The Wolfe City Rail Trail is part of the Chaparral Rails-to-Trails., which is in turn a portion of the Northeast Texas Trail, or NETT, a 130-mile stretch through seven counties and 19 small towns between Farmersville and New Boston. It is the fifth longest trail in America and the longest in Texas. The Chaparral Rails-to-Trails Inc. manages the section from Farmersville to Paris, which includes Merit, Celeste and Wolfe City, and is one of eight local rail bank entities which is overseeing the project.
“In Wolfe City, the hike in/bike-in Tom Ellis White primitive camp ground off the trail at the city lakes has been averaging 35 to 45 reservations a year for the past two years since it was established by Scout Troop 313 out of Greenville,” said Hank Pickering with the Wolfe City Rail Trail. “ Eagle Scout Mathew Sundeen recently completed a rest area between Ladonia and Wolfe City with a concrete slab, awning, bench and bike rack.”
• The portion of the trail in and around Wolfe City was awarded a $200,000 grant for the Hunt County North East Texas Trail – Section 320, paying for construction of approximately 1.9 miles of crushed rock surface rail trail
• The section of the trail in and near Farmersville was awarded a total of $600,000 for construction of about six miles of the project. The city of Farmesville, the Farmersville Chamber of Commerce and the Farmersville Community Development Corporation each received $200,000 grants.
The trail hosted its annual opening on April 24 and several events are scheduled along the trail this summer, including the Wolfe City Rummage Sale and Fish Fry, benefiting the trail, on June 18-19, which coincides with the 60th annual Wolfe City Rodeo.
The Tour de Paris includes 20 and 25 mile routes on the NETT from Paris to Reno and Blossom and back, while the Hell of North Texas gravel grind by Spinistry uses a large part of the trail for its routes on July 18.
The NETT webpage is netaxastrail.org and has an interactive map and history of the trail and the Wolfe City Rail Trail page is WolfeCityRailTrail.org.
