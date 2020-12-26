A trial in a lawsuit concerning the rebuilding of Traders Road, which has been pending in state district court for almost three years, is not expected to be presented to a jury for another six months.
A jury trial was tentatively scheduled to begin Dec. 14 in the 354th District Court in the case of the city of Greenville’s suit concerning the rebuilding of Traders Road.
But, following a series of Zoom meetings between both sides in the case, Judge Keli Aiken agreed to a continuance and reset the start of the trial for June 14, 2021.
In summer 2016, Greenville city officials began to try and figure out who was at fault for the problems that developed with the roadway since the construction was completed in 2012.
City Attorney Daniel Ray filed a petition for oral depositions with the 196th District Court on Nov. 4, 2016, asking the court’s permission to depose representatives of four companies, and one individual, involved with the project to determine which, if any, of them were responsible for the troubles along the road.
The suit was formally filed in February 2018 and multiple companies are currently named as defendants.
The Greenville City Council voted in October 2015 to authorize a professional services agreement with Walter P. Moore and Associates, Inc., to perform a review of the information relevant to the design and construction of Traders Road and to render an opinion regarding the cause(s) of the failures.
In July 2015, the council authorized Ray to proceed with a lawsuit against the designer and engineer of the project. The litigation was to involve Nathan D. Maier Consulting Engineering, Inc., which designed the project, and Billy Cummings Construction, both of which remain among the defendants in the case.
Ray has indicated there is “massive damage” to the roadway, including two-inch cracks in some places.
The $3.31 million project began in July 2011. Work on the south side of the road was said to have been completed by early 2012, but then-Director of Public Works, and later City Manager Massoud Ebrahim said it needed some touch-ups.
The entire project was complete in the early fall 2012.
Traders Road, which runs between Jack Finney Boulevard/FM 1570 and Wesley Street/State Highway 34, has an average daily traffic count of about 5,000 vehicles but had never before been upgraded from its original “county road” paved condition.
The improvement project resulted in a four-lane, 48-foot wide concrete roadway.
Preliminary estimates taken during summer 2015 indicated correcting the problems could cost more than $1 million.
