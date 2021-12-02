The Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Hunt County campaign is hoping for some help in its effort to assist thousands of children have a bright Christmas.
“We’re at a standstill right now,” County Coordinator Teri Roundtree said Wednesday as she was waiting to hear on expected contributions from the Marine Corps Reserve and at least two donation events.
“They are trickling in slowly,” she said, adding some age groups are still coming up short; namely toys and gifts for infants and girls 8-11.
“And we never have enough bicycles to go around,” Roundtree said.
Toys For Tots Hunt County provided toys and gifts for 2,469 children in 2020, when the drive was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopes to assist 2,500 children this year.
But as of the last update right before Thanksgiving, the group had been able to help approximately 250 families.
The public can help by dropping off toys and additional donations at two events.
• Toys For Tots Hunt County, along with the Hunt County Jeep Club, are hosting a “Fill The Jeep” event between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Promenade Shopping Center, 6834 Wesley Street in Greenville.
• One week later, on Dec. 11, Toys For Tots Hunt County is presenting a Poker Run/Toy Run at the Tin Cup Tavern, 3667 East Interstate 30 in Campbell. Those attending are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy or bicycle.The poker run registration starts at 9:30 a.m. leaving the Tin Cup Tavern by 10:30 a.m. and the day will also include a 50/50 raffle, live auction and barbecue.
Additional information on Toys For Tots Hunt County is available by calling 903-458-9339 or online at https://HuntCountyTX.ToysforTots.org/
