Where will you be one year from Saturday? If you intend to witness a total solar eclipse, Hunt County looks to be a perfect place.
A total solar eclipse, where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, has been predicted for April 8, 2024. The projected path has it crossing directly over Hunt County, according to the website www.greatamericaneclipse.com.
Another major solar eclipse, but perhaps not quite as dramatic, is scheduled this fall.
The total eclipse is expected to cross portions of Mexico, the United States and Canada. The amount of totality of the eclipse for Hunt County and the surrounding will be an estimated 4 minutes and 10 to 20 seconds.
An 80 percent eclipse, known as an annual eclipse, was visible in Hunt County in August 2017, and people purchased approved glasses, made their own devices, or used pinhole projectors to view the event. A few county residents traveled to watch the entire eclipse.
The eclipse was visible locally between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017. The maximum amount of the eclipse occurred at just after 1 p.m., and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky to get in the way of the event.
The bright sunshine dimmed a bit during the height of the eclipse and the local temperature fell from 90 degrees at 12:55 p.m. to 88 degrees through 1:35 p.m. that day.
An annual solar eclipse is predicted on Oct. 14, 2023. During an annular solar eclipse, the apparent size of the moon’s disk is slightly smaller than the apparent size of the Sun’s disk. Therefore only the outer edge of the Sun remains visible and the sun appears as a brilliant ring if you are inside the path of the eclipse. Hunt County will experience about a 60 percent eclipse of the sun at that time.
Additional information about the events is available online at www.greatamericaneclipse.com
