One of the largest motor vehicle showcase events in the area is scheduled next weekend in Greenville.
The Fourth Annual Torque N’ Tire Throwdown-Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 on the parking lot of Innovation First International, 6725 W. FM 1570 in Greenville.
Admission for spectators 13 years old and over will be $5 each with a maximum of $20, meaning any family of four or more people will be charged only $20.
Vehicle registration is scheduled 9 a.m.- noon at a cost of $25. Awards will be given in multiple categories and winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
The day will also include live music from 80s band “Members Only” and a chance to meet Indycar driver Santino Ferrucci.
The event benefits the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center. Information on car/vehicle registration and/or sponsorship and vendor opportunities is available at www.ccnetx.org/events
Those wanting additional information can contact the center at 903-454-9999.
