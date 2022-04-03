The tornado that struck a portion of Rockwall County early Wednesday morning was a reminder that such storms can occur even when no warning has been issued.
Several homes in Rockwall County sustained damage by the EF-1 twister, but no deaths or serious injuries were reported.
Wednesday’s tornado came nearly on the 10th anniversary of a tornado outbreak that hit portions of Hunt and Rockwall counties, causing significant damage. The March 30 tornado in Rockwall County also coincided with the eighth anniversary of another tornado that struck the area.Tornadoes were reported on April 3 in both 2012 and 2014.
On the afternoon of April 3, 2012,16 confirmed tornadoes struck North Texas, including at least three in Hunt County. Another tornado occurred near Royse City, beginning in Rockwall County before moving northeast into Hunt County. That tornado produced EF-2 damage along 3.1-mile path approximately 400 yards wide.
Still another twister was observed by several storm spotters approximately six miles south of Greenville. This one produced EF-0 damage over open country along a half-mile path that was 50 yards wide.
The eighth of the 16 tornados observed that day was observed by law enforcement officials four miles south of Cumby in Hunt County. This tornado produced EF-0 damage over open country along a quarter-mile path approximately 25 yards wide.
The final tornado, number 16, occurred near the community of Poetry, along the Kaufman/Rockwall/Hunt County line. Investigators believe the storm was associated with the same supercell that produced an EF-3 tornado in Forney.
Despite the damage, no one died during the storms.
The National Weather Service concluded the 2014 tornado was an EF-1, with peak wind speeds of 110 mph. The 2014 twister was on the ground for 11.1 miles and had a maximum width of 750 yards. The tornado was reported to have touched down 8.5 miles northwest of Greenville at 8:02 p.m. and remained on the ground for 18 minutes, lifting off at 8:20 p.m. nine miles northeast of Greenville.
More than a dozen homes were destroyed by the storm, and dozens more structures were heavily damaged. Five people suffered minor injuries.
Should a tornado stalk the Greenville area again, local residents likely will not hear a siren. The city no longer relies on the devices. Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville website at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/codered-emergency-notification-system.
Local residents who do not have Internet access that want to sign up for CodeRED can call the City Manager’s Office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.