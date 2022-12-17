Damage to several homes and an RV near Wolfe City in northern Hunt County stemmed from a tornado, one of 15 confirmed twisters that touched down across North Texas during Tuesday morning’s violent weather.
Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were reported in association with Tuesday’s storms in Hunt, Collin, Fannin and Lamar counties.
The tornadoes that struck North Texas were spawned from a powerful winter storm that coated much of the western United States with ice and snow and later brought devastation to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Survey teams with the National Weather Service (NWS) said that as of Thursday evening, 15 tornadoes had been confirmed across the region, including the northern end of Hunt County. A few areas were still being investigated as of Friday morning.
The Wolfe City Fire Rescue Department responded at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to an overturned RV and multiple homes that sustained damage along FM 816 and County Road 1019, west of Wolfe City.
“They have confirmed it was a tornado, EF-1, 90 mph, the same one that hit Leonard,” said David Alexander of the Hunt County Office of Emergency Management.
Just before the tornado appeared near Wolfe City, a twister was confirmed to have touched down in the Blue Ridge/Leonard area, crossing from the northeast corner of Collin County toward the Fannin/Hunt County line. The tornado was confirmed as an EF-2, with maximum winds of 125 mph.
A tornado was also confirmed in Lamar County west of Paris, an EF-2 at 115 mph.
