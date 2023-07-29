Starting in the 2024-25 school year, Greenville ISD’s highest performing teachers may be earning $3,000 to $32,000 more per year, thanks to the district’s application for the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) being accepted by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) this past week.
GISD announced the acceptance of their application Thursday, which means the district will continue to collect data on teacher and student performance over the course of the 2023-24 school year, and if everything continues as planned, teachers selected for the incentive will be announced and begin receiving their bonuses the following school year.
In the TEA’s efforts to use the program as an incentive for teacher retention, teachers who are awarded the extra funds will receive at least the same cash bonus for five consecutive years, as long as they stay with the district.
The amount of money that’s annually given to each teacher designated for the award depends on if they’re ranked by the TEA as “recognized” (receives between $3,000 and $9,000), “exemplary” (receives between $6,000 and $18,000), or “master”(receives between $12,000 and $32,000).
A teacher’s designation or tier on the award scale will be determined by improved student performance on standardized tests and walkthrough assessments using the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS).
“We are very excited that GISD has been selected to have the opportunity to provide this benefit for our teachers,” GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe said. “They work hard and are dedicated to the success of our students.
"What better way to express our appreciation than to provide additional funds into our teacher pay,” Boothe added.
When districts receive their TIA funds, the TEA allows them to keep up to 10% of that money to “support the designation system or to support teachers in getting designated.” According to a presentation posted on Greenville ISD’s website (direct link: https://tinyurl.com/mr3wazew), the district plans to reserve 10% of the funds for “recruitment and retention efforts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.