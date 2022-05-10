Greenville Public Works director Press Tompkins will deliver an update to the City Council on Tuesday regarding the status of the city’s $50 million street improvement project.
Tompkins will present the update to the council during a 4 p.m. work session preceding the 6 p.m. regular meeting. According to a city report, about 19% of the projects have been completed and $13.17 million in work is under contract.
City of Greenville voters approved the $50 million street bond in 2021. So far, the city has focused on improving highly traveled connector roads.
The council agenda also includes a report on many other city projects in the mill, including Sayle Street reconstruction; Roy Warren expansion; major upgrades to the city’s water system; improvements to parks; gutter, sidewalk and drainage projects; lighting projects; and airport infrastructure.
The council also will consider an agreement between the city and the GISD to provide for police K-9 dog services at schools. The police K-9s are trained to detect narcotics. The school district had been using the canine scent detection services through the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, but the county no longer offers that service.
If approved, the contract for canine services between the city and school district would extend through the current school year and could be renewed for the 2022-23 school year.
Also, the council will consider extending for six months the required development time of a Cinemark theater as part of a Greenville Retail Center LLC. project.
In May 2019, the council approved an economic development agreement between the city and Greenville Retail Center for a development that included multi-family, retail, office, hotel, entertainment and commercial properties. As part of the agreement, the developer agreed to construct a minimum 35,000-square-foot Cinemark movie theater, and the city agreed to fund construction of a road for not more than $4.3 million. The road lies within the city’s long-term thoroughfare program. Because of the industry-wide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a delay occurred in building the Cinemark. Under the extension, the commencement date for the Cinemark is now Nov. 21, 2022.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
