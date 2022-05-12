Greenville Public Works Director Press Tompkins told the city council Tuesday that he’s confident the $50 million improvement program for city streets will be accomplished in two years.
“We are on target, we’re right around $24 million in the first year. Our goal is to spend the $50 million in two years. I feel very good, very comfortable with where we’re at and the progress we’re making on it,” said Tompkins.
In May 2021, voters in Greenville overwhelmingly supported a $50 million bond proposal to improve the city’s streets. With the low interest rates at the time, voters were told the bond could be repaid without an increase to the tax rate.
It was the second road improvement bond to be approved by voters in seven months.
Some of the road projects the city has completed include a mill and overlay of Gabe Estates; a resurfacing of the Cedars Addition, a complete rebuild of Carol Drive, including sewer, water and drainage; a four-lane, concrete total rebuild of Roy Warren Parkway from Jackson’s Run to Traders Road; curb and gutter replacement along LaFontaine Lane; and rebuilds of 16 Wesley Street intersections. The city also has numerous other streets under construction.
Tompkins urged the city to have a regular road maintenance program in which roads are rehabilitated before the fall into complete disrepair. Rehabbing surfaces can be done at less expense than completely rebuilding a road, he said. A maintenance program can extend the life of roads by 15 to 20 years or longer, he said.
In other news about streets, City Manager Summer Spurlock reported that city crews have roughly $258,000 remaining from a $500,000 budget for the repair of potholes.
Spurlock also provided an update on a $10.19 million rebuild of Sayle Street, which, she said, is roughly 85% completed.
