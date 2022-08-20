Hunt County welcomed another candidate for the office of Texas governor Friday night, as the Libertarian Party’s Mark Tippetts appeared for a campaign stop in Greenville.
During a two-hour session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, Tippetts outlined his views on a wide variety of issues, including how he is in favor of school choice.
“The money should follow the students,” Tippetts said, rather than the government attempting to equally divide the available funding to all schools. He said parents should make the decision on where their children should go. “This way the parents can choose which schools are safer for the students.”
Tippetts said he is also for reforming efforts to combat illegal drug use.
“We must stop the war on drugs … especially on marijuana,” he said. “We are locking people up for a victimless crime.”
Tippetts was born in Mexico and is a dual citizen with the United States, which he believes gives him a unique perspective regarding the controversy surrounding the Texas border between the two nations.
Tippetts said the Democratic and Republican parties have been battling over ways to combat the flow of illegal individuals crossing the border, without offering any solutions for anyone else.
“The 90% we don’t hear about,” Tippetts said, referring to the immigrants who are wanting to become legal residents of the United States, which Tippetts said is a process which can take more than a decade.
“Most of the people, all they want to have a better life for their family,” he said.
Tippetts referred to a Reagan-era policy of providing worker program permits for immigrants seeking employment in the United States, but said it would remove one of the key campaign issues currently debated by the two major parties.
“We could do that again, but they don’t want to do that because they want a hot potato,” he said.
Tippetts was the third gubernatorial candidate, after Democrat Beto O’Rourke and incumbent Republican Greg Abbott, to have made a campaign stop in Hunt County this month.
