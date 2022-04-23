Voters in Hunt County will begin making choices Monday in multiple elections that involve significant decisions for the future of the county’s cities, school districts as well as the Texas Constitution.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in bond issues are being sought as school districts seek to manage the rapid increase in the county’s population. Also, one city is the latest to consider adding sales of alcohol at retail stores.
Early voting for the May 7 elections is scheduled April 25-May1. Ballot information and early voting sites and times in Hunt County are included in today’s Herald-Banner.
Along with two constitutional propositions, county voters will select the composition of school boards and decide the fate of major bond referendums in three school districts. The Greenville ISD is seeking approval of $169.4 million in bonds to pay for extensive improvements to the district. Voters in the Community Independent School District will decide on three propositions asking voters for almost $650 million, and voters will decide on two propositions seeking $95 million in improvements for the Terrell ISD.
In the constitutional referendum, Proposition 1, if approved, would authorize the Legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 is a measure to increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
•The Greenville ISD bond proposal calls for $101.5 million to pay for replacing Greenville Middle School, $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building, $23.6 million for renovations to the interior of Greenville High School, $6.5 million for construction of an agricultural science facility, and $3.1 million for improvements to the district’s transportation services facility.
• The Community ISD, which provides education to students from both Hunt County and Collin County, seeks $596.4 million to pay for new campuses, improvements to existing campuses, an agriculture facility, a Career and Technology Education (CTE) facility, support facilities and the purchase of sites for additional campuses.
The district is also asking voters for $19.33 million to expand and renovate Braves Stadium and $35 million for construction of a multi-purpose indoor facility.
• The Terrell ISD is asking for almost $94.36 million for new school facilities and almost $642,000 for improvements at the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center.
• The Greenville, Caddo Mills, Lone Oak and Wolfe City school districts will be conducting school board elections.
• The cities of Greenville, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Hawk Cove and Wolfe City are selecting members to their city councils.
• The City of Celeste is seeking a continued rededication of the city’s sales and use taxes to help pay for the repair and maintenance of local streets. Voters in Celeste will also decide on whether to allow beer and wine sales at stores.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
