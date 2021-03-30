Voters in Hunt County only have a few days left to make sure they are eligible to cast ballots in the May 1 municipal elections, which in Greenville will include a $50 million bond package for street improvements.
Thursday is the final day to register to vote for the elections. Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
• If approved by voters, the $50 million might be distributed between collector roads and residential roads, depending on which of four possible scenarios are chosen. The total $50 million bond would be sold in three chunks, requiring separate authorizations in the approximate amounts of $20 million, $15 million and another $15 million.
• The Royse City ISD has called for a $230 million bond referendum on the May 1 ballot to address current and future student growth in the district. The district believes the $230 million total would be able to be funded through property value growth within the Royse City ISD and with no increase in the property tax rate.
• Elections are also scheduled May 1 in Campbell, Celeste, Commerce, Lone Oak, Nevada (Community ISD), Poetry, Quinlan and Wolfe City.
Early voting is scheduled April 19-27.
