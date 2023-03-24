Ready to hear some of the best singers in the county and be a part of determining the winner?
“The Voice of Hunt County” is a vocal competition on the evenings of April 14 and 15 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are on sale through the event website. Prices are $30 for adults and $15 for children under age 16, and one ticket is good for both nights.
“The Voice of Hunt County” is a new event to the area that will feature local singers who are competing for the $1,000 winning prize. The event is modeled after the television show “The Voice,” and it brings family friendly entertainment while benefiting a local nonprofit organization.
The competition show begins at 7 pm each night at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, 2821 Washington St., Greenville.
On Friday night, the event begins with 20 singers. The three judges will be seated with their backs to the singers, and then turn to select singers for their team. If more than one judge turns to select a singer, the singer will choose who he or she wants to work with. Each judge will end the night with four singers each, and the judges will work with their team members on Saturday during the day.
On Saturday night, these top 12 singers will compete for the $1,000 grand prize. The winner will be determined by the voting audience in attendance. Voting tokens will be sold at the event.
Event T-shirts, concessions, and information about CASA for Hunt County, the nonprofit organization chosen as this year’s beneficiary, will also be available during the two nights.
This event is produced through Greenville Theatre Works. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit online at thevoiceofhuntcounty.com or showtimeatthegma.com.
