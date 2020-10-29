Three Arkansas residents were taken into custody late Tuesday night in Royse City and all are facing multiple drug-related charges.
Lt. Nick Dial with the Royse City Police Department said the arrest occurred at the 80-mile marker of eastbound Interstate 30.
“It was the result of a traffic stop, for no license plate light,” Dial said.
Anika Lynn Bagby, 28, Misty Huckaba, 41, and Otis Antonio Wilson, all of Palestine, Arkansas, were being held in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center Wednesday. Each was being held on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 200 and 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of more than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between four and 200 grams; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, in an amount of between four and 200 grams.
Dial said the three were heading back to Arkansas from the Dallas area.
“They had borrowed the car from a lady and she had no idea what they were doing,” Dial said.
The stop yielded the recovery of 460 grams of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, 86 grams of cocaine, 256 grams of Ecstasy, 81 grams of PCP and seven pounds of Promethazine, which Dial said was a form of codeine-induced cough syrup.
Each of the suspects was being held in lieu of $650,000 total bond.
It was unknown as of Wednesday morning whether any of the individuals had attorneys to represent them on the charges, or whether they would be seeking the appointment of defense counsels by filing writs of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
