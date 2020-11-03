Monday was a deadly day on the highways in Hunt County, with six people hurt and three people killed in two accidents.
Sgt. Kyle Bradford with the Texas Department of Public Safety reported that at around 2:15 p.m. Monday, two people were killed and one person seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on the state highway overpass across Interstate 30.
The accident was still under investigation as of press time Monday, but Bradford said a Jeep was proceeding southbound on the overpass when it struck a Hyundai Elantra sedan head-on.
Two people inside the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep was transported via air ambulance to a hospital in Plano.
Bradford said five people were hurt and a child was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 early Monday morning.
Bradford said a Jeep Wrangler was eastbound on the interstate at around the 93 mile marker at 1:45 a.m.
“For an as yet unknown reason reason, the Jeep left the roadway and hit a culvert then flipped on its side,” Bradford said. “There were four adults and two children inside the Wrangler at the time.”
The four adults were all transported with non-life threatening injuries to Medical City Plano. A 4-year-old child was transported in stable condition to the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville. A 6-year-old child was reported deceased at the scene of the crash.
Bradford said all of the occupants of the vehicle were from Flint, Michigan.
