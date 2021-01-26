Three Arkansas residents have been indicted on drug-related charges in connection with their arrests in Royse City in October.
Anika Lynn Bagby, 28, Misty Huckaba, 41, and Otis Antonio Wilson, all of Palestine, Arkansas, each received one indictment from the Hunt County grand jury Friday of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, in an amount of more than 400 grams.
Each of the individuals remained in the Hunt County Detention Center on Monday, being held on $650,000 bond each. Each of them is being held on one count each of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between 200 and 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of more than 400 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, in an amount of between four and 200 grams; possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds; and two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, in an amount of between four and 200 grams.
Arraignment hearings on the charges were not immediately scheduled.
Lt. Nick Dial with the Royse City Police Department said the arrest occurred Oct. 27, 2020, at the 80-mile marker of eastbound Interstate 30. He said the three were heading back to Arkansas from the Dallas area.
“They had borrowed the car from a lady and she had no idea what they were doing,” Dial said.
The stop yielded the recovery of 460 grams of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, 86 grams of cocaine, 256 grams of Ecstasy, 81 grams of PCP and seven pounds of Promethazine, which Dial said was a form of codeine-induced cough syrup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.