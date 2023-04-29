“Be Prepared” is the motto of the Boy Scouts of America. Three seniors at Greenville Christian have taken that oath seriously by completing at least 21 required badges and eight elective ones, fulfilling leadership roles, demonstrating outdoor skills, and completing a comprehensive service project in their community, all before turning 18 years-old.
Matthew Sundeen, Trenton Matlock and Nicholas Gladden recently met these requirements. earning the rank of Eagle Scout and were honored at a ceremony at Creekside Church of Christ. With only 5% of all Scouts meeting this standard, this places these three seniors alongside former astronauts, a U.S. president, Olympic athletes, state governors, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, humanitarian advocates, Supreme Court justices and Academy Award winners.
Trenton Matlock has been involved in Scouting since the second grade, and is a member of Troop 313 (of Greenville), under the direction of Scout Master Kirk Chambers.
Overall, he camped 32 nights, hiked 64 miles, earned 22 merit badges and completed 53 service hours. For his community service project, Matlock restored the Children’s Ministry shed at Van Sickle Baptist Church in Greenville.
He repaired areas that were fixable, replaced parts that had deteriorated, and then painted the structure to ensure the restoration would last for years to come.
Matlock follows the legacy of his older brother Josh, who also earned his Eagle Scout. Next fall, Matlock will be at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall pursing a degree in ministry.
Nicholas Shade Gladden, also a member of Troop 313 since the second grade, concentrated his elective badges in swimming. Additionally, he camped 36 nights, hiked 39 miles, earned 24 merit badges and completed 56 community service hours.
His project was building, installing and initially filling a free food pantry. What Gladden calls a “Blessing Box,” the pantry is permanently placed near Authentic Life Fellowship Church, where there is a significant amount of car and foot traffic so those who could benefit from assistance with nonperishable food items can easily locate the pantry.
Next fall, Gladden will be at University of Texas at Tyler studying computer science and computer software engineering.
Matthew Sundeen is a member of Troop 322 (also of Greenville), with Wes Parsons as its Scout Master. He began Scouting in the second grade with Matlock and Gladden. His electives were concentrated in outdoor activities: hiking, archery, climbing, swimming and marksmanship.
He camped 54 nights, hiked 90 miles, volunteered 56 community service hours and earned 34 merit badges. Sundeen’s service project was new construction of a rest station on the North Texas Trail that runs from Farmersville to New Boston. Where the trail gets close to the Wolfe City area, he poured a 10-foot-by-five-foot concrete pad and added metal poles that hold up a sloping metal awning.
This allows for rain and falling leaves to easily shed, plus offer shade to hikers and bikers. Additionally, he installed a bike rack and bench under the awning.
Next fall, Sundeen plans on entering the fire academy at Kilgore College, and then pursue certification at Paris Junior College as an EMT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.