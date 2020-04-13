The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted three arrests late Sunday night of individuals charged with aggravated assault in connection with subjects shooting at a vehicle.
Two of the cases involved Commerce residents, with one of the suspects charged with multiple felony counts, while the third was a woman with a West Tawakoni address.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported it received a call from a subject at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday of someone shooting at a vehicle while traveling southbound on State Highway 34 between Rancho Road and FM 2101. The suspect vehicle was described as a black SUV with a paper tag and broken rear window.
A patrol supervisor was in the area of FM 751 and Beverly Drive a short time later and spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop the vehicle but it turned on to Beverly Drive and attempted to flee the area, before it became stuck in the mud and the three occupants inside were detained.
Deputies located a substance believed to be methamphetamine, several rounds of ammunition for a handgun and a 9mm handgun. All items were seized and placed into evidence.
It was unknown at press time whether any of the individuals have an attorney or whether they will be filing writs of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County seeking the appointment of defense counsel.
Tina Marie Thompson, 27 of West Tawakoni was being held Monday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Nevaeh Renea Kitchens, 17, of Commerce, was being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $100,000 bond.
Christopher Lynn Kitchens, 26, of Commerce, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and abandoning/endangering while-criminal negligence. He was being held in custody on the charges at the jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a total of $260,000 bond.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
