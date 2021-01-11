Joseph “Terry” Thomas has announced his intention to run for Place 1 on the Greenville City Council.
“Today, I am announcing my intention to run for Place 1 on the Greenville City Council,” Thomas said. “I moved to Greenville in 1981 as an active member of the United States Air Force. Upon my retirement from the Air Force, I accepted a Program Management job with E-Systems, representing the company in business development – conducting trade shows, visiting customers and clients. Eventually, I left E-Systems to working the hotel industry for my friends, Charles and Sharon Helm, doing marketing and sales for six hotels across northeast Texas.
“Upon moving here I immediately found the people of Greenville to be friendly, honest and caring of others. I wanted to get involved, to be active in the community. I have been a member of the chamber of commerce for 25 years – serving as an ambassador for over 20 years; a 25-year volunteer for the American Cancer Society; chairman of the Greenville Tourism & Advisory Board; and, I served six years on the Greenville Board of Development including as chairman this past year.”
Thomas currently serves as the vice president of Air Force Association Chapter 416 in Greenville, vice president of Community Partners (10 years) and as the Texas State Vice President of Community Partners assisting 11 chapters in Texas.
In 2016, he was nominated and selected as Greenville's "Worthy Citizen.”
“Working on the Board of Development gave me a unique perspective about the workings of city government,” he said. “I sincerely believe this is one of the strongest councils I've witnessed since coming to Greenville. We were blessed to be led the past several years by Mayor Dave Dreiling and he was incredibly fortunate to have a decisive, strong and supportive council and city staff. I have been moved by their progress and willingness to work together to make Greenville an even better place to live, work and play. I believe my Board of Development knowledge will add value and strengthen the decisions facing us in the upcoming years.”
If elected to Place 1, Thomas said his focus will be reasonable taxation, improving streets and infrastructure, and listening to citizens and employees.
“I would consider it an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve on the city council and I will work hard to earn your respect and trust,” he said.
