The Greenville City Council will welcome back an incumbent and greet a newcomer after Terry Thomas and Byron Taylor emerged victorious in Saturday’s municipal election.
Thomas, who will begin his second term representing District 1, defeated challenger Paul Park 630-136, or 82.25-17.75%.
In the District 2 council race, Taylor unseated incumbent Al Atkins by a vote of 278-119, or 70.03%-27.97%.
Thomas, first elected to the council during a special election in 2021, told the Herald-Banner recently that his primary reason for seeking reelection was to see a number of council initiatives through to fruition.
“We have gotten a lot of things started, we’ve ignited a spark to get the fire going and they’re a lot of projects that we’ve kicked off and that we have to see through. And I’m anxious to be part of that. They’re a lot of issues we’ve got in Greenville that need to be attended to, and I don’t want to just get started and say ‘I’m done.’ I want to see them through,” Thomas said.
Taylor has been involved in Greenville’s civic affairs since arriving here in 2005 as Hurricane Katrina evacuee. Among other things, he has led the Chamber of Commerce and Keep Greenville Beautiful. He also was a co-founder of Hunt County Public Art and Hearts for the Arts, and he’s been involved in community revitalization projects.
“In an effort for upping our game in tourism to our city to attract additional sales tax revenue to offset our property tax burden, I decided to run for office to continue that effort to make us a viable destination for regional and out-of-state visitors,” he said.
Both Thomas and Taylor told the Herald-Banner that they view the city’s antiquated infrastructure as a major challenge facing the city.
“Growth obviously is a big thing, and with growth we’ve got a very antiquated infrastructure throughout the whole city. Not just downtown,” said Thomas.
“Our goal is to maintain and manage this growth properly. … The growth is coming this way, there’s nothing we can do to turn it back,” he said.
Taylor said aged infrastructure is a key obstacle facing the city.
“This should be addressed through good communication to citizens and by continuing the steps to bring in regional sales tax revenue to offset the cost of aging infrastructure repairs. This challenge can be solved by addressing each piece of the puzzle it will take to get there. Citizens need clear communication as to why each step must be taken to get to this desired goal. My understanding over the years is that citizens really do want our town to overcome our challenges. When a proposal comes out as a step for us to get there, we need to clearly communicate why the step is part of the overall picture.”
