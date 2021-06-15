After winning the Place 1 spot of the Greenville City Council in Saturday’s runoff election, Terry Thomas is looking forward to working with the other members of the council.
“We all have to realize that none of us have all the answers,” Thomas said in an interview for Greenville Today. “We combine the skills and the knowledge of all the city council members, along with the mayor, and that’s going to be the key to success of any council.”
“You have different personalities, you have different ideas, and we’re not gonna agree all the time,” Thomas said. “That’s never gonna happen, but we have to be able to listen.”
When votes were tallied Saturday evening, Thomas was elected to the post with about 71.5% of the vote (299 votes out of a total of 418).
The runoff election was called after the May 1 municipal election, in which Thomas fell just short of the 50% needed to win, against two opponents, Brian Hudgeons and Ramon Rodriguez.
With Thomas and Hudgeons getting the most and second-to-most votes, respectively, the runoff election was between the two of them.
Thomas has lived in Greenville for more than 40 years since retiring from the Air Force. After leaving the military, he has worked as a program manager at E-Systems (now L3Harris), and later in marketing and sales for Helm Hotels Group.
He has also been highly active in the Greenville community, serving with the American Cancer Society, the Greenville Tourism and Advisory Board, and the Greenville Board of Development.
In 2016, Thomas was the recipient of Greenville’s “Worthy Citizen” award.
