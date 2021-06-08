Starting Saturday, June 12, Hunt County area Alzheimer’s awareness and support organization Remember For Me (RFM) will host its first of four seminars, collectively titled “Alzheimer’s: The Known & Unknown” at Highland Terrace Baptist Church.
The seminars (which will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12; 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22; 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10; and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20) will each feature different speakers and deal with different topics concerning Alzheimer’s disease.
“You can attend all four seminars and not hear the same thing twice,” RFM co-founder Julie Horn said. “We have doctors coming in from the metroplex from Lone Star Neurology to share with us some fantastic information about testing and things like that. I’m very excited to hear what they have to say.
“We will also have people coming from the hospice field, and some from the caregiving field,” Horn said. “Also, we’ll have an attorney, Shawn Council … and he is going to share some important things [such as power of attorney] that you all need to know to prepare for the journey you’re going to get on with your loved one who’s been diagnosed.”
Other topics that RFM has worked into the seminars in the past include nutrition and “life after diagnosis,” featuring a speaker who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
“This is not just for the caregivers,” Horn said. “This is for the entire family—so husbands, wives, whether they’re diagnosed or not, your children, adult children, grandchildren, even your neighbor or friend … if they’re helping you care for someone, have them come along too because some of this is going to be good information to understand the road that you’re on and the road that your loved one is on as well.”
In addition to the upcoming seminars, RFM also offers other services including respite care and lawn mowing/light housekeeping, as well as monthly support groups in Greenville.
Respite care gives caregivers up to six hours of relief per month, which can be taken all at once or spread out. Caregivers wishing to take advantage of respite care will need to apply for it and can contact RFM by phone at 903-413-0525 or email at rememberformealz@gmail.com.
As for the lawn care and light housekeeping, caregivers are asked to simply make members of RFM aware of their needs to see if a plan of assistance can be arranged.
RFM also hosts its regular caregiver support groups at 6 p.m., the second Thursday of every month, at the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit building at 4912 Lee Street in Greenville.
