The City of Caddo Mills is asking local residents what they want to see in the years ahead.
As part of the development of a Comprehensive Plan, city officials have launched an online survey to determine how to best utilize land use, infrastructure, parks and more in the rapidly growing Hunt County community.
The survey asks residents to rate their quality of life, provide their overall satisfaction with major city services, as well as public safety and parks and recreation services.
Questions also ask those taking the survey to rate the parks and recreation services they believe are most important for the city to provide, and to share their thoughts on the maintenance and appearance of the city.
Residents are also allowed to say whether they would or would not support various initiatives such renovating parks, new outdoor aquatic facilities, a street improvement program, improvements at the Caddo Mills Airport and more.
Additional questions cover topics including traffic and transportation services, housing, retail and service/employment needs and aesthetic considerations.
The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CaddoMillsCompPlanSurvey and is open until July 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.