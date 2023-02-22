By Dr. Dimetrous Nixon
February being Black History Month, what better way to honor it than presenting the last graduating class of Carver High School. This would be the class of 1967, my class.
This was 56 years ago. This month just gives us an opportunity to look back at so many accomplishments made by Blacks in the community. I chose this article because that was an exciting time but also a very sad time. Our beloved Carver would no longer be a high school. My brother William was a junior, and I remember Mr. Waters calling all students in the gym to break the news. The junior class was so upset. They would have to change school their senior year. Again, a sad moment, but at the same time I felt relief because I would still graduate from Carver.
We had a great support system during that time. The class ’67 made many contributions to society, including education, religion, medicine, plus other benefits that were a result of the education we received at Carver. Nothing will never compare to all the cherished times we spent at Carver.
So let’s take a look at the 1967 class. I would like to dedicate special recognition to our classmates who left early from this life but will be forever in our hearts. They are: Nina Edwards Alexander, Leevon Harrison Allen, Wilbert Ashford, James Ashford, Claudia Lewis Anderson, Ira Sims Campbell, Charlie Derrick, Henry Derrick, Mary Drake, Linda Hardemon, Michael Hill, Billy Davis, Joseph Johnson, Joyce Christian, Marilyn Hall Lee, Larry Matthews, Betty Nelson, Kenneth Nelson. Billy Robinson, Noah Robinson , Ollie Stevenson. Dorothy Johnson Watkins, Willie Walker, Judy Johnson Williams, Vera Young Smith, Billy Boyd. Tommy Boyd, Earl Thomas, Howard Garrett, Robert Lewis, Mary Nelson, Jessie Grisby, Warren Lee, Marece Neal Talley and Larry Mack.
Now those who are left to complete the journey. We are: Connie Tiger Anderson, Linda Barnett, Wayne Ervin, Barbara Haggerty, Lester Harris, Brenda Huey, Brenda Hardemon Key. Bobbie Lewis, Peggy Whytus Lowe, Alma Lee Malone, Dimetrous Whytus Nixon, Thomas Pitts, Melvin Traylor, Rita Batie Williams, Alice Jackson Woods, Freddie Lewis Barrett, Sue Price Bennett, Rose King Donkey, Era King, Lotetha Johnson Dixon, Gregory Hale, Anna Jones Hawkins, Etta Gilstrap Moore, Gene Mack, Floyd McCurdy, Lillie Wright Phelps, Sarah Lowe Randall, Douglas Spencer, Ouida Dixon Thomas, Ruthie Wafer, Stanley Williams, Melody Dennis Booth, Earlene Jernigan Carter, Linda Harris Chapman, Virginia Allen Conley, Carolyn Daniels, Linzetta Wortham, Jimmie Johnson, Jerry Linson, Clara Wright Reid, Frank Ringer, Larry Traylor, Iva Warren, Joyce Stephens Williamson, Willie Williams and Elois Rogers Walker.
“The clock of life is wound but once and no man has the power; To tell just when the hands will stop, at late or early hour.”
— Robert H. Smith
