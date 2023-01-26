Note: This column was written by William “Bill” Caldwell, a 98-year-old Greenville resident who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and worked at Temco/LTV/E-Systems (now L3Harris) for much of the Cold War-era, during which he worked on several top-secret military aircraft contracts.
I was born in Webb Hill in a house near my two sets of grandparents on Dec. 2, 1924. This was the Depression period, and I would find my way.
I went to school at Honeycreek for two years. I had two teachers. There were two outhouses: one on the north side for girls and the one on the south side for boys. In 1935 I started school at Celeste. In 1942, with only two years left of school, I joined the Navy. Because of my age (17), I had to go to Dallas two times (to enlist). My dad had to give me permission – two papers he signed. I was now in World War II.
I went from Texas to California to New York on two troop trains. Getting there in two different seasons of that year (hot and cold). I was stationed in the New York City area for about two months. Then, I went to Europe and stayed for two years. I served on two large landing craft ships for four invasions. To get to Europe from NYC then back again, I crossed the Atlantic two times on two troop ships. I saw NYC two times.
After the war was over, I reenlisted in the Navy for two more years. I served on the battleship USS Nevada for two months in 1946. It was the target ship for two nuclear tests in Bikini. One on July 1 and one on July 25 of 1946. After the nuclear tests at Bikini, I was stationed at a nearby island, Kwajalein, for two years to keep watch over the radioactive ships.
I saw the USS Nevada two times in my time of service, two years apart. Once at Normandy in 1944 and once in Bikini in 1946. The USS Nevada served in two world wars and served at France two times – 1918 and 1944. The USS Nevada was also at Pearl Harbor two times.
