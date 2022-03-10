As gasoline prices surge in Greenville and throughout the nation, politicians across Texas are weighing in on a host of issues related to the global and domestic supply of petroleum.
Amid strong support from Texas Republicans, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban of Russian imports of oil and gas – another economic swipe at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
In Greenville on Wednesday, gasoline was selling for between $3.89 and $4.09 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Industry analysts say motorists should brace for even higher prices.
“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."
ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said Monday that he expects a “tough time” ahead, as the threat of removing any source of supply impacts the global market.
“People everywhere are worrying about the availability and affordability of energy,” Woods said at the opening of CERAWeek, an annual global energy conference in Houston.
Although the White House and congressional Republicans are in broad agreement on banning domestic imports of Russian gas and oil, they differ on how to replace roughly 7% of this nation’s inputs.
Texas Republicans are asking for nearly unfettered drilling and pipeline usage across North America, policies Biden refuses to endorse as the administration seeks to reduce the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy.
Several weeks ago, Republican U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon argued that Biden should pursue energy independence “by reducing our imports and finding efficient ways to produce natural gas and oil at home.” He also wrote, “Under the guise of climate change, this administration has slashed our oil and natural gas supply.”
When it was reported that the Biden administration was looking to the possibility of Saudi Arabian and Venezuela boosting production to help replace Russian oil, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote: “You know your brain is broken when you think foreign oil is better for the environment than American oil.”
Added Texas Sen. John Cornyn: “Why on earth would we trade one oil-rich dictator for another?”
Rep. Veronica Escobar, an El Paso Democrat, took aim at Republican calls for more U.S. production, telling The Texas Tribune, “Today, the U.S. is producing oil at record numbers and it still isn’t enough for them. Republicans can’t keep talking out of all sides of their mouths.”
She added: “They can’t decry our dependency on foreign oil, complain about rising gas prices and stand in the way of a clean energy future. We must stop buying oil from Russia and expedite our investment in renewable energy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.