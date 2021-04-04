The Texas Senate voted to approve several changes to how the state conducts elections and depending on your point of view they will do the following — make elections more secure; make it more difficult to vote.
The actions are the latest in a string of efforts by Republicans to tighten up voting regulations in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which saw a record turnout in the race for president. However, Republicans repeatedly cried foul about what they saw as widespread fraud in the election process — although the evidence, especially here in Texas, was scant, if not non-existent.
That still didn’t stop the Texas Senate to take action on Thursday to do the following:
● Improve the tracking of mail-in early ballots.
● Tighten voter identification laws around mail-in ballots and early voting.
● Tighten eligibility for mail-in voting would make it a felony if the information was incorrect.
● Issue $100 fines to election registrar’s who fail to correct ineligible voters from the voting rolls in a per-instance collection.
● Restrict the solicitation of mail-in voting by county election officials.
● Strengthens the rules around election observers.
● Bans voting in parking garages or other temporary locations, including tents.
● It also bans 24-hour voting, while restricting the maximum hours of voting to 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The bill was written by Sen. Bryan Hughes and he took it to Twitter to celebrate the victory.
“This bill makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” said Hughes, who is Mineola and represents the 1st District. “This is a strong election integrity bill that we can be proud of.”
The bill was passed at about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.
There has been some backlash to the bill from at least two major companies — American Airlines and Dell Computers. In a statement, Dell Computer founder Michael Dell said he was opposed to House Bill 6, which has similar aims.
American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, said the moves were “anti-democratic.”
“Earlier this morning, the Texas State Senate passed legislation with provisions that limit voting access,” the airline said. “To make American’s stance clear: We are strongly opposed to this bill and others like it. As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of “Americans to protect and expand the right to vote. Voting is the hallmark of our democracy and is the foundation of our great country. We value the democratic process and believe every eligible American should be allowed to exercise their right to vote, no matter which political party or candidate they support.
“We acknowledge how difficult this is for many who have fought to secure and exercise their constitutional right to vote. Any legislation dealing with how elections are conducted must ensure ballot integrity and security while making it easier to vote, not harder. At American, we believe we should break down barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in our society – not create them.
The fight over voting in Texas is part of a larger national conversation about voting rights. Liberal groups have attacked the bill for its restrictions. Coupled with House Bill 6, Texas could also restrict how much help voters can receive getting to the polls.
