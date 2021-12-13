AUSTIN — Texas disaster-aid and humanitarian groups, as well as private individuals, are mobilizing to help those who have been impacted by the deadly tornadoes that struck six states on Friday.
An outbreak of tornadoes tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, leaving at least 64 dead in Kentucky with more than 100 still missing. In Illinois, the collapse of walls and the roof of an Amazon warehouse left six dead and many workers trapped inside.
“With this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on a number of lost lives,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear during a Monday press conference.
To help, area organizations are collecting supplies and monetary donations.
The Austin Disaster Relief Network is accepting donations to make Survivor Care Kits containing blankets, towels and hygiene items.
“Getting the basic necessities into survivors’ hands makes a huge difference," ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci said in a news release. “We want to get these essentials to our Midwestern neighbors as soon as possible and let them know they're not alone in this crisis.”
Texas Baptist Men is working to send three chainsaw teams of about 50 people each that will help remove fallen trees and limbs off of houses. The first round of teams is scheduled to deploy Wednesday and will take with them temporary roofing supplies and tarps, said TBM Communications Director John Hall.
To help fund its aid, TBM is seeking donations which can be made on its website.
Paul Chapman, a Texas resident, is using his company American Towing & Roadside to help bring generators and power supplies to the victims. Chapman said he was on vacation when news of the storms broke and he decided to go home early and do what he can to help the victims.
“It’s 12 days before Christmas and it just ripped my heart to pieces,” Chapman said.
Chapman is collecting generators, propane lanterns, propane, propane heaters, flashlights, batteries and undergarments for men, women and children.
Chapman added that he plans to leave Wednesday morning but donations can be dropped off at 12407 E. I-20, Coahoma, Texas. Monetary donations are also being accepted to help purchase items. Donations can be made using PayPal to pschapman1930@gmail.com where victims will receive 100% of the donations, Chapman said.
“This is a time that us as a nation need to come together,” Chapman said. “There’s not a better way to show God’s love at Christmas.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to deploy the Central Incident Support Team cache at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Central Incident Support Team cache will provide specialized technical gear and command, control, and communication equipment.
"The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight," Abbott said in the release.
Donations can also be made to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund established by Kentucky Gov. Beshear. The fund will first help with funeral expenses and then help in the rebuild process, he said on Face the Nation.
“We're going to have lost thousands of homes because when this tornado hit, it didn't rip a roof off. I mean, it obliterated houses, just totally gone,” Beshear said. “We are tough. We're going to grieve and then we're going to rebuild."
