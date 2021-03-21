After freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on Texas’ electrical grid, including knocking many of the state’s natural gas turbines offline, the Texas Legislature made its first moves to require power producers and transmission lines to be protected against unpredictable weather.
House Bill 11, authored by Rep. Chris Paddie, who represents the 9th District in East Texas, would require power companies to do the following, including Greenville-owned GEUS:
• Implement measures to prepare facilities to maintain service quality and reliability during a weather emergency.
• Make all reasonable efforts to prevent interruptions of service during an extreme weather emergency.
• Reestablish service within the shortest possible time, should an interruption occur due to an extreme weather emergency.
• Make reasonable efforts to manage emergencies resulting from a failure of service caused by an extreme weather emergency, including issuing instructions to its employees on procedures to be followed in the event of an extreme weather emergency.
The power woes of Texas during last month’s winter storms raised serious questions about the reliability of the state’s electric grid — run by the nonprofit Energy Reliability Council of Texas, which has oversight from the Public Utilities Commission. The outcome from the grid’s failures have led to numerous resignations among the ERCOT and PUC boards — most forced by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Paddie has authored at least three bills aimed at fixing some of the problems that plagued the state — most of which power operators were aware of based on the impact from previous storms, including in 2011.
On Tuesday, GEUS is expected to make its final pitch to the Greenville City Council about its plan to seek $20 million in short-term financing to help pay for $19 million in overages it was charged to buy power in the open market during the storm. While many cities and utilities are hopeful that the legislature will help them navigate out of the big bills, there is no guarantee that there will be any rollbacks of those charges.
In comments to the Texas Tribune, Paddie said the bills are in the early stages of working their way through the legislature. Paddie has also authored bills to overhaul ERCOT’s board and to create an emergency alert system during unpredictable weather events.
