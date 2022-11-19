AUSTIN — Texas is looking to redesign its electric grid system in favor of reliability, but state lawmakers aired concerns on what the cost could be.
The Senate Business and Commerce Committee met Thursday, providing lawmakers the first opportunity to speak with grid regulators after a report by Energy and Environmental Economics was released last week. The purpose of the Senate committee is to check on the work of the Public Utility Commission of Texas and Electric Reliability Council of Texas to ensure each is moving the state toward a more reliable electric grid following the deadly and costly February 2021 winter storm.
“Obviously, reliability is No. 1,” said state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio. “We have to have the power and the heat and the A/C on in the summer, but it has to come in a package that people can afford their monthly utilities.”
The E3 report was completed under the direction of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, but following its release, commissioners said they favored a different market redesign than what was recommended.
Commission Chairman Peter Lake told lawmakers that commissioners preferred the Performance Credit Mechanism market redesign because it would stabilize prices even in extreme weather events.
In the PCM model, operators earn credits based on their availability to the system during the hours of highest risk. Lake said this would incentivize generators to guarantee service by receiving credits for their performance, while also pushing innovation for generation to be provided at the lowest cost possible in order for companies to make the greatest financial gain.
Lake said projected data using the PCM model finds it to be 10 times more reliable than the state’s current market structure, potentially reducing a blackout occurrence from once a year to once every 10 years.
“We’ve optimized it for us to make it more efficient and to acknowledge the unique retail market in Texas,” Lake said. “Our hope is (PCM) is uniquely designed for Texas, delivers a better result for both reliability and cost for our customers, but is familiar enough to investors that they’ll be comfortable with it.”
The push for a market redesign comes as Texans are facing higher-than-normal electric and gas bills, with some paying as much as 50% more than they did last year.
There are several reasons for the rise in prices, including the war in Ukraine. Russia is a top gas-producing country, and the war is placing a strain on the global market.
There are also more people moving to Texas every day. As people flock to the Lone Star State, an increased population also places greater strain on the energy supply.
Additionally, Texans are paying off damage incurred during Winter Storm Uri. Earlier this year, the Railroad Commission — which has to do with regulating the oil and gas industry — approved a financial order that allows natural gas companies to make up $3.4 billion in Winter Storm Uri losses by passing down the cost to customers.
While lawmakers appeared open to the PCM model, they still highlighted cost concerns.
“I don’t want us to lose the thought that whatever the model we change (the market) to, if we change it, that it has to be affordable,” said state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels. “We’ve got to be good stewards with the dollars the ratepayers pay.”
