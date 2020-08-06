Texas Republicans will be meeting this weekend to determine who will be their nominee to succeed former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Fate) for the House District 4 post. Ratcliffe currently serves as the Director of National Intelligence, after being appointed by President Donald Trump, making him ineligible to run for the office in November.
“Now this is an opportunity to have somebody new on the ballot,” said Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale who, along with all of the precinct and county chairs who reside in House District 4, is part of the Congressional District Executive Committee, which will select the candidate.
The committee is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hopkins County Regional Center, 1200 Houston St., in Sulphur Springs.
“We have about 21 or 22 people who are interested,” Hale said. “Whoever gets the majority of the votes will be the nominee.”
According to an announcement from former Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey, the election of a replacement nominee may not occur before the beginning of the term of office for the new executive committee members, which is also scheduled to take place at Saturday’s meeting.
Once the new nominee is elected, the Certificate of Replacement Nominee must be delivered to the Secretary of State by 5 p.m.on Aug. 24.
“Which means the window to conduct the CDEC meeting and elect the replacement nominee is just three weeks,” Dickey said. “The qualifications for running for the Congressional Nomination in the CDEC process are the same as for candidates who file to run for congressional office in the primary, except no application forms, filing fees, or petitions are required. All that is required for someone to be a candidate is for a CDEC member to put their name in nomination during the CDEC meeting. A candidate must receive a majority of the votes cast by the CDEC members present in order to become the party’s Congressional nominee.”
The Texas GOP nominee is scheduled to face Russell Foster of Sherman, who is the Democratic Party nominee, in the November election.
