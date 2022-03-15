AUSTIN — After a full day of oral arguments, Texas District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum granted an injunction Friday that halts child abuse investigations into parents who seek and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender adolescents.
The ruling follows a series of battles between state leaders and transgender youth advocates that kicked off in late February, when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a nonbinding opinion stating that gender-affirming procedures for minors and prescription of puberty blockers constitutes as child abuse under Texas law.
Gov. Greg Abbott too took up the enforcement mantle and directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any parent or medical professional who provides an adolescent child with gender-affirming health care.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal then filed a lawsuit on behalf of a family and professional psychologist. ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer argued that the court should halt all investigations until the directive could be argued through court.
“Transgender adolescents are receiving medically necessary health care,” Klosterboer said. “While the DFPS has the authority to investigate child abuse, it does not have the authority to unilaterally redefine the definition of what is child abuse.”
Clark Meachum called Abbott’s order unconstitutional and beyond the scope of his authority during her ruling.
Last week, Clark Meachum blocked the investigation into the family directly tied to the lawsuit but did not expand her injunction it to the entire state. Her ruling Friday barred investigations statewide.
The court heard from several witnesses on Friday including testimony from the case's named plaintiffs.
Plaintiff Randa Mulanax, a former investigative supervisor with DFPS, has a transgender teenager. Mulanax said she resigned from her position at DFPS stating that it was a stressful job overall, but that the “unethical” nature of the directive led her to take the final step.
“I know overall investigations are there to ensure child safety, … [but] it feels like we’re stepping into a dangerous territory by interfering with parents and medical providers in care for their children,” Mulanax said.
She added that she feels the directive, if it stayed in place, would lead to a slippery slope.
“What would be next? What other medical decisions or private decisions would the government now try to interfere with?” she said.
Mulanax also gave details on what she called “unethical” handling of the new directive by DFPS, stating that staff was explicitly told not to put any information regarding transgender youth cases in writing. DFPS staff were also told that they were required to open an investigation into these cases even if there was no immediate harm to the child, contrary to regular practice, Mulanax said.
“I’ve always felt that, at the end of the day, the department had children’s best interest at heart,” Mulanax said. “I no longer feel that way with this order.”
Plaintiff Megan Mooney, a licensed psychologist, also gave testimony Friday. She said the directive violates her professional ethical obligations.
“I would say generally speaking, our parents are terrified that CPS is going to come in and pressure their children or take them away,” Mooney said. “And the health professionals are scared that we're either violating our standards and professional conduct or in violation of law.”
Earlier in the day, LGBTQ-plus leaders spoke out against the directive during an event in Austin.
Sam Ames with The Trevor Project said separating young people from their doctors, cutting off their medications overnight, and taking them from their families will cost lives.
About 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth, according to the Trevor Project’s 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health.
In addition, LGBTQ youth who had access to spaces that affirmed their sexual orientation and gender identity reported lower rates of attempting suicide, it said.
“DFPS’s mission is to protect them, not to persecute them and their families, no DFPS resources should ever be diverted into investigated ... all such investigations are illegal and in contravention of DFPS policy," said Transgender Education Network of Texas Senior Policy and Field Advisor Andrea Segovia in a Tweet.
Several businesses have also condemned Abbott’s directive asking him to abandon his efforts in an ad placed in the Dallas Morning News on Friday.
Companies that signed on to the campaign include Apple, Ben & Jerry's, Capital One, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Yahoo and many others.
“The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies,” it said. “We call on our public leaders — in Texas and across the country — to abandon efforts to write discrimination into law and policy. It’s not just wrong, it has an impact on our employees, our customers, their families and our work.”
Following the ruling, Paxton said in a Tweet that he plans to appeal.
“Democrat judge tried to halt legal and necessary investigations into those trying to abuse kids through 'trans' surgeries and prescription drugs,” Paxton said. “I’ll win this fight to protect our Texas children."
