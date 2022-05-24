A 27-year-old Terrell man died in a traffic accident in Rockwall late Tuesday afternoon, according to Rockwall police.
Grayson Davis of Terrell died after a collision involving an 18-wheeler, which was towing a trailer, an SUV and a passenger car, according to police.
An occupant of the SUV was flown to a hospital, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Just after 5 p.m., police responded to reports of a major accident on State Hwy. 276 just east of Rochelle Road. Rockwall County Sheriff’s deputies arrived first and stabilized the scene.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation by Rockwall police Tuesday night. The roadway remained closed in both directions and was expected to reopen at 9 p.m., according to police.
