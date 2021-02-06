It has been a decade since the Super Bowl has been played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and 10 years since Greenville hosted fans from both teams competing in the big game.
What could have been an awful situation, when the bus carrying both groups became stranded for hours in the middle of a winter storm, turned out to be a joyous experience for all concerned.
The “Super Bowl Unity Bus” was loaded with 18 Green Bay Packers fans, who came from Wisconsin, and 16 Steelers fans hailing from Pittsburgh. The two groups came together in Memphis on the Friday morning before the game, tour bus owner George DeBolt said.
“As far as I know, this is the only bus with both Super Bowl team supporters riding together,” DeBolt said.
From there, it was supposed to be about a six-to-seven hour trip into Greenville, where the charter was to stop for a reception at Landon’s Winery downtown before heading to their local headquarters, the Best Western Monica Royale Inn & Suites.
But a major ice and snow storm hit North Texas on that Friday morning that resulted in the bus making it to just east of Mount Pleasant on Interstate 30 by about 4 p.m., and then that was about it for a while.
Traffic on the ice-covered highway came to a standstill, as the bus fell in with hundreds of other vehicles waiting on sanding trucks and wreckers to clear the path.
“The last six hours was a little bit hairy,” noted Steelers fan Ed Morrissey. “It looked like a parking lot.”
Rather than arriving in Greenville during the early evening as planned, the bus didn’t make it to the hotel until almost 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
But the close quarters didn’t pit the two groups against each other. Instead, all of the fans said they enjoyed the experience.
Both parties regrouped in the hotel’s lobby Saturday morning for breakfast, team chants and photos before heading into the Metroplex for the day to take part in pre-game pep rallies and sight-seeing.
“We talked about our players, we talked about our teams,” said Packer backer Maxine Beach, who proudly wore her Green Bay Jersey and Super Bowl XLV ticket around her neck. “We had the most awesome bus driver and tour guide. They both did an amazing job under pressure.”
Kyra Nipar was dressed from head to toe in Steelers colors. She also wasn’t going to miss going to the Super Bowl, even if it meant leaving her newlywed husband back in Pittsburgh. Nipar said the pair were married in July 2010, but that she was able to get only one ticket to the game. Even so, her husband understood and insisted she attend.
“I knew I married the right guy,” Nipar said.
For the record, the Packers won a close and exciting game 31-25.
