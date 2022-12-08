The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove.
Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2 and was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.
Cagle has a tattoo on her left side forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive.
Anyone who may have information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800.
Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.