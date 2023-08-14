Greenville ISD teachers may receive an extra $2,000 on their Sept. 13 paychecks.
Today, the GISD School Board will consider using federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds to pay for the one-time cash incentive, which will, if approved, be an increase from the $1,000 bonus the board approved in May.
The proposed bonus is one of multiple employee retention measures that have been taken by the district recently: The other efforts include:
• A 3.5% across-the-board raise for all district employees compared to last year;
• Adjusting the 2023-24 school calendar to include a total of 13 teacher planning days/student holidays on Fridays every two-to-three weeks;
• Giving all cafeteria workers a $2-per-hour raise;
• Offering a discounted daycare service for employees’ young children, and;
• Continuing through the process with the Texas Education Agency to offer $3,000-$32,000 cash incentives to high-performing teachers through the Teacher Incentive Allotment program – with teacher selection and payout expected happen by the 2024-25 school year.
