Nineteen teachers with Quinlan ISD received a pleasant surprise on their staff development day Friday, when they heard that they’d be receiving cash incentives through Texas’ Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) for superior performance during the 2020-21 school year.
In an effort to further attract and retain teachers, QISD staff began the application and data collection process for the incentives in the spring of 2020, right as COVID-19 was starting to majorly challenge the education system. Since then, district staff collected data on educator evaluation plans, student progress and family/community engagement to demonstrate eligibility for the incentives and submitted the information to the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
The fact the QISD is also a rural district that serves a student body that’s about 75 percent economically disadvantaged also worked in the teachers’ favor during the application process.
The 19 teachers who were announced as recipients of the incentives Friday were each noted by the TEA as being “recognized,” “exemplary” or as “master” teachers, and are expecting to receive checks ranging from $6,686 to $26,198 by the end of August.
The teachers who will be receiving checks through the TIA are:
• Laurie Renfrow and Erica Morrison of Cannon Elementary School; Jennifer Rickman of Butler Intemediate School; Colin Hicks of Thompson Middle School; and Meagan Gibson, Jenny Sandman and Robin Edward of Ford High School, who were noted as “recognized.”
• Dollie Fisk, Kayla Norris and Keitha Norris of Butler Intermediate School; Jennifer Pettus, Ida Gunstanson and Chauntae Russell of Thompson Middle School; and Lori Butler, Melissa Ward and Jessie Seigler of Ford High School, who were noted as “exemplary.”
• Landra Hoff and Debbie Wilkins of Butler Intermediate School; and Jody Delzell of Ford High School, who were noted as “master.”
“As a smaller, rural school district, the Teacher Incentive Allotment will help us to be more competitive with larger districts when it comes to what we can offer teachers in regards to salary,” Quinlan ISD Superintendent Jeff Irvin said.
“This recognizes and rewards our current teachers for their hard work in the classroom and will help us to continue to attract highly effective teachers in the future. I offer my hearty congratulations to our valued teachers on achieving this exciting recognition,” Irvin said.
According to TEA, Quinlan ISD was the only school district in Hunt County to be approved for the TIA this year. The closest district to be approved for the TIA is Princeton ISD in Collin County.
