Greenville ISD announced Friday that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) had granted the district permission to relocate several of its students starting next school year.
The TEA-approved move involves all of GISD’s fifth-graders being served at the current Travis Elementary School/Sixth Grade Center (T6), and all of Travis’ current kindergarten through third-graders (next year’s first through fourth-graders) moving to other elementary school campuses throughout the district, thus changing the Travis campus at 3201 Stanford St. to Travis Intermediate School.
The move is being made to make more room at the district’s elementary campuses. In fact, back in September, Greenville ISD applied for waivers from TEA for eight of its elementary classrooms, which were over the agency’s limit of 22 students.
When the realignment was proposed, district officials anticipated that the move would free up 11 rooms at Travis (for the additional fifth-graders), and a total of 19 elementary classrooms at Bowie, Carver, Lamar and KGJ STEM/Crockett.
Parents with children currently in kindergarten through third-grade at Travis can expect to receive letters soon, letting them know which elementary campus their children will be attending next school year. Transportation information is to be sent out after registration, which will begin this summer on July 17.
With TEA’s approval, this will be the third time in 15 years that a similar move has been made by GISD. Back is 2007-08, fifth-graders were moved from the former intermediate school to the elementary schools, turning the former intermediate school into a sixth-grade center. Then, in 2011-12, Travis Elementary and Sixth Grade Center students were both moved to the campus at 3201 Stanford St.
