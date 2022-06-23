Citing a personal health concern, newly elected District 2 Greenville City Councilman Byron Taylor resigned his council seat this week effective immediately.
In a letter dated Tuesday, Taylor wrote: “I made this extremely difficult decision to resign, with the help of my family, because of a personal health concern. I wish you all success in your endeavors in making Greenville a better community.”
Taylor won a seat on the City Council on May 7 by defeating incumbent Place 2 Councilman Al Atkins 278-119.
A special election will be called to fill the seat within 120 days. City Secretary Carole Kuykendall said her office was working to see if the matter can be addressed at the July 28 City Council meeting.
Taylor has been involved in Greenville’s civic affairs since arriving here in 2005 as a Hurricane Katrina evacuee. Among other things, he was involved in Keep Greenville Beautiful. He also was a co-founder of Hunt County Public Art and Hearts for the Arts, and he’s been involved in community revitalization projects. Taylor was appointed to the city’s Vision 2022 Committee to address downtown revitalization in August 2021.
In February 2016, Taylor was named president and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. He resigned from that position in November 2020.
