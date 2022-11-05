By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo Team has had a strong first half in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s (NIRA) 2022-23 season.
With one regional competition left, scheduled for Nov. 10-12 at Sam Houston State University, A&M-Commerce Rodeo’s women’s team is currently ranked No. 1 and their men’s team at No. 3 in the Southern Region of the NIRA. In addition to the overall team rankings, six of the team’s members are currently ranked in the top five in the region for their event, with:
• Kincade Henry ranked fourth in tie-down (calf) roping;
• Ty Eason at fourth as a team roping heeler (tries to rope two of the steer’s hooves while the header goes for the horns);
• Tristan Sullivan fifth as a team roping header;
• Will Farris fifth as a team roping header;
• Mayce Marek first place in goat tying, and;
• Lacy Bruening third in goat tying.
Although the team isn’t finished competing regionally, the women’s team is currently ranked 20 nationally and Marek is currently ranked eighth nationally in goat tying.
With the strong performance, A&M-Commerce Rodeo Coach Dameon White is optimistic about the rest of the season.
“This has been a strong group of students right from the start,” White said. “I have had someone on the team qualify for Nationals every year since the program started.”
While the university had a rodeo program as far back as the 1980s, it eventually dwindled until Dr. Edward Romero of the university’s agricultural sciences department revived it, and White began leading it as an official team in 2014.
The success of the team has further been bolstered since several amenities were added to the university’s Equine Center. The center has also been substantial enough to host its own rodeos since January 2020.
With the team made up of students majoring in several different areas and not just Ag, the team usually competes in five rodeos per semester.
The full list of the team members’ rankings in the Southern Region of the NIRA are:
• Kincade Henry – Fourth in tie down roping and seventh in team roping heeler
• Cutter Carpenter – Ninth in tie down roping
• Luke Shelton – 13th in tie down roping
• Trevor Kernick – 14th in tie down roping and seventh in team roping header
• Steven Webb – 15th in tie down roping
• Cash Robb – Tied for eighth place in steer wrestling
• Ryan Nettle – 11th place in steer wrestling and 10th in team roping heeler
• Ty Eason – Tied for 15th place in steer wrestling and fourth place in team roping heeler
• Tristan Sullivan – Fifth in team roping header
• Kirby Rawlinson – 10th place in team roping header and 12th in breakaway roping
• Ty Johnson – 11th place in team roping header
• Cade Boettcher – 14th place in team roping header
• Will Farris – Fifth in team roping heeler
• David Windon – 11th in team roping heeler
• Shayne Krolczyk – 14th in team roping heeler
• Oceane Veilleux – Eighth in barrel racing
• Bryana Lehrmann – Ninth in barrel racing and 13 in breakaway roping
• Paige Dawson – Tied for 13th in barrel racing
• Rylee George – Tied for eighth in breakaway roping
• Blaize Deere – Tied for 14th in breakaway toping and tied for 13th in goat tying
• Mayce Marek – First in goat tying
• Lacy Bruening – Third in goat tying
• Sonora Schueneman – 10th in goat tying
