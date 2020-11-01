An actor who has found a way to ply his craft on and offstage, the imposing 6-4 Aaron Gibson remains the consummate performer. He specializes in shady villainous haunters, such as Ricketts, a spooky, darkly comic and extremely large ventriloquist’s puppet during his regular gig at Reindeer Manor Halloween Park.
“Since 2014, I have been working at Reindeer Manor,” Gibson said during a recent interview. “I’m one of the roving actors who entertains the crowds before they go inside. I named myself. I did some research and learned about rickets disease, which weakens children’s bones. Since puppets don’t have fluid movement, I decided that Ricketts would be a good name for my character.
“The Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas, is the oldest haunted house show in the nation. This is the 47th straight season for it. The history of the place includes some actual horrors. The Sharp family used to own the whole thing. For the purposes of the Halloween Park, the backstory of the place has been exaggerated. I guess you could say it has been Hollywooded up.”
Because of this year’s COVID-19 pandemic, the Halloween Park offers a haunted drive-through experience called “Operation B.E.R.S.E.R.K” each weekend. Visitors have to get through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, avoiding monsters and mutants in to reach the safety of Outpost 59.
Besides his performing role at Reindeer Manor, Gibson also is part of the Reindeer Manor Halloween Park’s subsidiary company called When Hinges Creak.
“We provide scenery and other things for haunted houses,” he said. “The company does various trade shows, events and parades. Surprisingly, the Halloween haunters are even welcomed at some Christmas parades.”
Halloween has been a staple throughout Gibson’s life.
“I’ve been haunting since I was about 9-years-old,” he said. “I never had the traditional Halloween with ‘Let’s go trick or treating’ and things like that. My interest in acting and theater started in junior high. My father had passed away, and I was looking for an activity that would keep me occupied. Football wasn’t really doing it for me. The theater teacher invited me to be in a play. We did ‘Pandora’s Box’ in a cafetorium. I really liked doing it. My interest took off from there, and I continued in theater all through high school.”
For a few years after he graduated from Willis High School in Conroe, Gibson worked at several jobs, which included serving as a maximum security guard at a Texas prison.
In 2014, Gibson enrolled as a theater major at Texas A&M-Commerce and will graduate with a master’s degree in theater at the end of the fall semester in 2020.
On the Performing Arts Center’s stages, he has performed in a variety of productions. Gibson played Matt and the evil Mr. Burns in the black comedy “Mr. Burns: A Post Electric Play.” In “One Flea Spare,” a production set during the Great Plague of London, which reached its peak in 1665, the actor portrayed vulgar guard Kabe, who is responsible for keeping people quarantined in a boarded-up house. In the comic-drama “She Kills Monsters,” the fantasy-adventure game Dungeons & Dragons came to life onstage, and Gibson portrayed Orcus, “the overlord of the underworld.” In November, he will have a role in “Corner Lot,” a University Playhouse production.
Texas A&M-Commerce University Assistant Professor of Theater Rebecca Worley, who will direct “Corner Lot,” praised Gibson.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Aaron in a number of capacities, both in and out of the classroom,” Worley said. “He is always ready to take on whatever role — acting, designing or stage managing — he can to further his understanding of the craft.”
Gibson has also had roles in Greenville productions, including “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Nanyehi” at the Texan Theater. For the Greenville Theater Works at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium, he played several roles in “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play.”
Michael Knight, theater department head and professor of theater design and technology at Texas A&M-Commerce University, remarked on Gibson’s success as a theater student.
“Graduate student Aaron studies and engages in a variety of aspects of the theater arts, including acting and design,” Knight said. “His enthusiasm both on and off stage is a testament to his creativity as a theater artist.”
During his years at the university, Gibson has honed his technical skills, particularly as a lighting designer.
“I leaned toward going into technical theater until COVID happened,” he said. “Now I am looking into going into teaching after I receive my masters in theater.”
“Aaron is kind, talented, dedicated and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it,” Dr. Carrie Klypchak, Texas A&M-Commerce University Director of Theater Graduate Studies, said. “He is a true asset to our department, and I know that he will continue to achieve great things upon his graduation.”
