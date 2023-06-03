“You’re off the edge of the map, mate. Here there be monsters,” Capt. Hector Barbossa says in the popular movie, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” as he paraphrases a warning about uncharted territories that was often written on medieval maps.
In keeping with this theme, Texas A&M University-Commerce musicology professor Jessica Stearns and her improvisational trio, Sonoren, navigate uncharted musical waters every time they perform one of their live spontaneous compositions.
“With this group, we don’t use any notation, but we’ll discuss what we generally want to do beforehand,” Stearns said. “We’ll decide on about how long we want the piece to be, then agree to maybe start ‘sparse and soft, and gradually crescendo until we’re playing loud and busy past the midpoint’ or something like that.”
A portmanteau of the words “siren” (as in the sailor-luring female sea creatures of Greek mythology) and “sonorous” (as in a full and rich sound), Sonoren consists of Stearns on alto saxophone, Erin Cameron on bass clarinet, and Sarah Jay on electronics and vocals.
“While Erin and I are playing, Sarah will mostly use synthesizers for her part, but will also sometimes walk up to one of us with a microphone, record a bit of what we’re doing and replay it as a loop, add a delay effect, and manipulate it in other ways,” Stearns explained.
Holding a PhD in musicology, a master’s degree in saxophone performance and a bachelor’s degree in music education, Stearns was initially drawn into the world of musical improvisation while doing doctoral work at the University of North Texas. While there, she played in the university’s Nova ensemble, which specializes in performing works by modern and contemporary composers.
“It was through playing with Nova, that I became familiar with composers like Christian Wolff, who have ways of notating improvisational passages,” Stearns said. “Erin was also in the group and we met Sarah through mutual friends.”
Sonoren’s debut album, “Charm the Winds,” was recently released by Incongruent Records. CDs and digital downloads can be purchased through bandcamp.com, and the direct link to the album is: https://tinyurl.com/5h6nuspn.
In addition to setting Stearns on her path of collaboration with Sonoren, her time with the Nova ensemble also pushed her in the primary direction of her continuing studies – which is the analysis of works by American experimental composer Christian Wolff.
Now 89 years old, Wolff is often recognized as one of the pioneers in using “indetermacy” (certain elements are left open to chance or the performer’s free choice) in composition.
“I’m still researching the work of Christian Wolff, and I’ve been looking through his archive at the New York Public Library,” Stearns said. “I got to interview him a few years ago, and it was great hearing about the old art scene in New York, because their aren’t too many composers and artists from that era that are still alive.”
At Texas A&M-Commerce, Stearns currently teaches non-music major friendly courses in music literature and world music, as well as undergraduate level music history courses and graduate level courses in music of the baroque and classical periods.
“As a teacher, the main thing I want is for my students to be exposed to art music and to consider it,” Stearns said. “They don’t have to like it, but I require them to attend a few concerts at the university so that maybe they’ll listen and think it’s not as elitist as they though after all.”
