Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Tuesday morning. &&