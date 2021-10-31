What’s it like to live in a house that replicates Norman Bates’ scary home in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho”?
Milton Babb, a local history buff and the owner of the Lee Street landmark best known as the Germany House, explained how he adjusted to taking up residence in the aged manse and how he came to appreciate the “Spook House” style.
“The place was not really a fascination for me until 1966,” Babb said. “My best friend at Bowie Elementary School was Kirk Hale. Kirk and I went to see ‘The Ghost and Mr. Chicken’ at the Texan Theater. The movie starred Don Knotts as a reporter who spent the night at a supposedly haunted house referred to in the movie as the Simmons mansion.
“When the movie was over, Kirk was excitedly telling me that there was a house that looked like the Simmons mansion right here in Greenville and we talked his mother into driving us by to see it. Lo and behold, it was my Aunt Sybil Germany’s house! What an uncanny coincidence!
“The architecture of the house is known as Second Empire, characterized most directly by the Mansard roof and the heavy brackets under the eaves. This is the style of house that was used in ‘Psycho’ as the Bates’ ominous mansion. Charles Addams featured a structure of this same type in his original cartoons, and ‘The Addams Family’ TV show was based on Addams’ darkly comic works. This architectural style has become the de facto ‘Spook House’ structure in popular culture.”
J.P. and Polly Tolbert Germany married and moved into their new home at 3403 Lee Street on Christmas Day, 1886. The Germanys’ great, great nephew Milton Babb purchased the property in 1998 and wrote the history that garnered his home’s historic designation as a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark in 1999.
“When I was growing up, my great aunt Sybil lived in the home,” Babb said. “After Sybil’s brother Frank Germany married Mable Babb in 1927, the couple lived in the house for the first years of their marriage. Mable was my grandfather’s sister and ran the Cinderella Shop in downtown Greenville for 50 years. She started the business in 1931 as a hat shop and eventually expanded to contain a full line of women’s clothing.”
After the Germany family occupied the Lee Street residence for 90 years, the place was sold in 1977. When he acquired the property 21 years later, Babb faced the downright frightening prospect of restoring the decaying vintage family place.
“The front door wouldn’t open, and there was a huge hole in the kitchen floor,” Babb said. “The foundation had to be repaired. Two giant skids were put under the house and it was lifted three feet in the air. Then the foundation crew put a two-foot concrete perimeter foundation under the house, and it was lowered back into place. This little project cost more than the purchase price of the house! Other improvements have been made to the exterior and grounds, and the restoration of the interior continues.”
Part of the reason that Babb decided to restore the Germany house was to draw attention to the entire neighborhood as a historically significant part of Greenville. He was instrumental in creating the Lee-Washington Historic Conservation District in 2013.
Recently, Babb sparked the effort to attain Historic Street Signs, similar to those installed on Park Street, for the Lee-Washington Historic Conservation District. The signs have been ordered and funds are being raised to pay for them.
“The development on Washington and Lee predates Park Street by a few years,” Babb said. “Park was essentially Greenville’s first annexed development. Lee and Washington started being subdivided and developed right after the arrival of the railroads in 1880. There is an area on Washington Street where about six homes had been recently built. M.H. Wright, the founder of Greenville, lived within that block of homes. Later, that same property was purchased by Greenville’s first millionaire, Tom King. The area has a lot of rich history that not everyone knows, but a drive around the neighborhood shows that a few remnants are still left.
“Several imposing homes remain from the 1880s and 1890s as well as later Craftsman-style bungalows and Art Deco commercial structures. The Katy Depot anchors the neighborhood on the east side.”
While Babb has repaired and rebuilt much of the home, he pledges to keep some of the place’s mysterious eccentricities.
“When the house was first built, it had no indoor plumbing and no electricity,” he said. “The lights were gas. Today it does have electricity and plumbing and even internet. But the stairs creak and the windows rattle in a good thunderstorm, and I don’t want to change those things because that would just ruin it!”
Hitchcock would agree.
