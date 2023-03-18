The United Way of Hunt County is again putting all its ducks in a row by hosting an event to raise funds for its member agencies.
Supporters will also have a chance to get an early day of swimming fun at the county’s own water park.
The second annual Great Duck Derby is scheduled May 20 at Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville. Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available, from a Flock Friend at $250, to a Tidal sponsor at $2,500. Those wanting more information can contact United Way of Hunt County Director Natalie Pegg at 903-217-1694.
During the derby, hundreds of rubber ducks will be raced around the Jet Stream at the park. The first three ducks to cross the finish will win their sponsors a cash prize.
Supporters can adopt the ”racing” ducks. There will be additional prizes offered and supporters need not be present to win.
Those who do attend will have an opportunity to enjoy portions of the park that will be available during the event. Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 27.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com
