Last week’s severe weather caused damage to multiple buildings in Hunt County, including the remnants of a former Greenville store.
But for David White, the site near the corner of Wesley and Oneal Streets in Greenville will always contain sweet memories. White said high winds from Thursday night’s thunderstorms toppled the remaining walls of what used to house his family’s candy company.
White said his grandfather, P.H. Wilhite, and his wife began what was first known as the Wilhite Candy Company in 1923.
“They opened it when they came to Greenville at that time,” White said, noting the store’s name was later changed to the Liberty Candy Company.
The store also employed White’s mother and father and White himself.
“As I kid I worked there,” he said. One of his duties was to make sure each packet of cigarettes sold by the store carried the required tax stamp.
“We had to stamp each and every packet individually,” he said.
The store was across the street from the former site of Travis Elementary School and as such saw a lot of business from both young and old residents.
But White recalled one candy in particular that was the favorite.
“They were famous for their peanut patties,” he said. The circular candies were about four inches around, White said, “and they sold for a nickel.”
White said there were usually a dozen or so employees at the store, with several assigned to obtain some of the company’s products and take then around to other businesses.
“And then resell it to them,” he said.
The family once operated the entire corner of Wesley and Oneal Streets. In addition to the candy business, they also were involved with the original CB’s Sandwich Shop and Alcorn Television.
P.H. Wilhite ran the store until he retired in 1965. White said another individual operated Liberty Candy for a few years after that.
“My dad worked there from 1940 until he retired in 1974,” White said, adding he did not follow in the family footsteps.
“I hadn’t graduated high school yet,” White said. “I didn’t know anything about the business at that time.”
White did work with Alcorn TV, doing appliance repair and later spent 20 years with Cytec Engineering Materials in Greenville.
He had a chance to visit the scene of the damage over the weekend, stopping in front of the Elks’s Lodge and was hit by a wave of nostalgia.
“I sipped on many popsicle sticks on that corner to pass the time,” White said, admittedly sad as he watched over what was left.
“”It is heartbreaking,” he said. “That really was a family business.”
