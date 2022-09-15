Hunt County will be the scene this week of a lot of bargaining, trading and swapping along with what is traditionally one of its biggest car shows.
The fall Greenville Swap Meet and Car Show is scheduled at the Hunt County Fairgrounds today through Saturday.
The Greenville Swap Meet takes place during the first weekend of April and again in September.
The Greenville Swap Meet was begun in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts, and has grown to include hundreds of vendors.
Vendor gates at the Fairgrounds will open at 6:30 a.m. each day.
Visitors to the event are welcome 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission is free to the swap meet and car show, with parking $3.
The car show will feature 30 classes of vehicles. Registration is set at 8 a.m. Saturday, voting starts at noon and the awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
Additional information for the event is available by calling 903-454-8575 or online at http://greenvilleswapmeet.com/index.html.
