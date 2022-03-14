A popular event that has made Hunt County home for more than two decades is scheduled to return this spring.
The 22nd annual Greenville Swap Meet and 18th annual Car Show are scheduled at the Hunt County Fairgrounds on Thursday, March 31 through Saturday, April 2.
The Greenville Swap Meet was started in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts. The show has grown to include more than 350 vendors.
Admission is free to the swap meet and car show. Parking is $3.
Registration for the car show is set at 8 a.m. April 2, voting starts at noon and the awards will be presented at 2 p.m.
The mailing address for the Greenville Swap Meet is Greenville Swap Meet, P.O. BOX 9194 Greenville, Texas 75404-9194. Additional information is available by calling Roy at 903-454-8575 or by email at reg.gvlswpmt@yahoo.com
Additional information for the swap meet is available by calling 903-408-7070 or 903-453-4802, by email at treasurer@netraaca.com, or online at http://greenvilleswapmeet.com/index.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.